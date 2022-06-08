China will adopt targeted measures to help foreign trade firms: vice commerce minister
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-06-2022 08:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 08:33 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign trade is facing uncertainty and huge pressure due to domestic and external factors, including logistics problems and soaring raw material prices, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday.
China will adopt targeted measures to lower costs, improve supply chains and help foreign trade firms, Wang told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement