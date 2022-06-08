Left Menu

UK's Berkeley Group to appoint Michael Dobson as next chairman

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 11:52 IST
UK's Berkeley Group to appoint Michael Dobson as next chairman
Berkeley Group Holdings Plc Image Credit: Wikipedia

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced its plans to appoint Michael Dobson as the British housebuilder's next chairman, who is likely to take up the non-executive role following the company's annual meeting in September.

Former Schroders Plc chairman Dobson replaces Glyn Barker, who was appointed to the key role in July 2020 for a period of two years to oversee the transition of the board following the death of founder and the then chairman Tony Pidgley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022