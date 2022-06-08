UK's Berkeley Group to appoint Michael Dobson as next chairman

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced its plans to appoint Michael Dobson as the British housebuilder's next chairman, who is likely to take up the non-executive role following the company's annual meeting in September.

Former Schroders Plc chairman Dobson replaces Glyn Barker, who was appointed to the key role in July 2020 for a period of two years to oversee the transition of the board following the death of founder and the then chairman Tony Pidgley.

