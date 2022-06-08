Left Menu

Landslide briefly blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:11 IST
A landslide on Wednesday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district here for nearly two hours, officials said.

The landslide struck the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, near Samroli around 12.30 pm during the ongoing work on a four-laning project, they said.

The concerned agencies immediately pressed their men and machines into service and completed the road clearance operation within two hours, much to the relief of commuters who were stranded on both sides of the highway amid the scorching heat, the officials said.

