Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two women killed, eight injured in autorickshaw accident

Two women were killed and eight injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned after allegedly being hit by another vehicle at a village in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:26 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two women killed, eight injured in autorickshaw accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed and eight injured when the autorickshaw they were traveling in overturned after allegedly being hit by another vehicle at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night when 10 women were returning to their homes in Shivtarai village after attending a family function in Banabel village, said Ajay Ware, in charge of Belgahna police outpost.

The autorickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn and was allegedly hit by another vehicle in Kanchanpur village. The three-wheeler overturned, he said. The police soon reached the spot and the injured women were rushed to a community health center in Ratanpur, where doctors declared two of them brought dead, the official said.

The deceased women have been identified as Sunita Meshram (40) and Nirsia Gond (39), the official said, adding that of the eight injured women, three have been shifted to a government hospital in Raipur.

Efforts are on to nab the driver and the vehicle which hit the rickshaw, he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022