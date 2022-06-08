Left Menu

Rusted arms, ammunition recovered in J-K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rusted arms and ammunition, including a carbine, were recovered from a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Wednesday.

The arms and ammunition were found by residents of Chak Manga village on Tuesday evening while digging a well, they said.

The villagers informed the police, which recovered a rusted carbine, two magazines, a mortar bomb and two springs from the spot, officials said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation launched, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

