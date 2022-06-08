Left Menu

PRASA deploys additional security to protect rail infrastructure

“Contractors were installing overhead copper cables on the line when two armed men in a black VW Polo fired ten shots at security,” PRASA said on Wednesday.

Police are investigating the incident and a case of attempted murder has been filed at the Elsies River Police Station. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has contracted and deployed additional security along the Central Line in Cape Town following the shooting of two security guards protecting the recovery work between Bonteheuwel and Lavis Town.

The security guards are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and a case of attempted murder has been filed at the Elsies River Police Station.

"PRASA is on a journey of recovering stolen and/or vandalized rail infrastructure and is aware of the vulnerability of the recovery work to criminal syndicates and opportunistic criminals.

"We have contracted and deployed additional security on the lines we are recovering, but it is clear that we are under siege, and the criminals will stop at nothing to get what they want.

"We commend the bravery and work of the security guards who defended the copper cables, and we would like to wish the injured guards a speedy recovery," PRASA said.

The agency expressed confidence that the assailants will be apprehended.

"We… trust in the criminal justice system will help turn the tide against the theft of essential infrastructure," PRASA said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

