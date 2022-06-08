Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Howrah paint factory, 7 injured

While some managed to flee, a few got injured in the blaze, a police officer said.Some were rushed to a nearby hospital, while a few were taken to Kolkata for better treatment, he said.Six fire tenders were engaged in dousing the blaze.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were injured as a major fire broke out at a factory in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was first spotted at the paint manufacturing unit in Shibpur around 1.40 pm, they said.

''Workers were inside the factory at that time. While some managed to flee, a few got injured in the blaze,'' a police officer said.

''Some were rushed to a nearby hospital, while a few were taken to Kolkata for better treatment,'' he said.

Six fire tenders were engaged in dousing the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

The adjacent buildings have been evacuated, he said.

