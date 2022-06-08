Left Menu

Kerala govt recommends to Guv to convene Assembly from June 27

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the fifth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly from June 27.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to convene the new session from the end of this month, a CMO statement said here.

Among other significant decisions taken at the meet was to impose a 52-day ban on trawling operations from June 10 to July 31 in the state waters. Permission was granted to set up a special Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial in the case related to the Puttingal Devi Temple fire tragedy in Kollam district in 2016 which had claimed the life of 108 people and injured 300 people.

As many as 10 posts would be created for the purpose, it said.

A decision was taken to provide the places of worship security of the Central Industrial Security Force on a long-term basis according to their request.

It would be provided on a payment basis similar to the charges imposed on industrial establishments and units for security, it said.

The cabinet also gave nod to set up a five-line compounding blending and bottling unit to manufacture Indian-Made-Foreign-Liquor (IMFL) at the Malabar Distillery Limited in Chittoor in Palakkad district using the fund of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, the statement added.

