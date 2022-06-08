Placards found in car that ploughed into school group in Berlin - politician

Placards relating to Turkey were discovered in the car of a man who allegedly drove his car into a group of school children in central Berlin on Wednesday, killing their teacher, a local politician said.

"There are said to have been placards inside but there was no letter of confession," said the city's state interior minister, Iris Spranger, refuting an earlier media report from Bild daily. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)

