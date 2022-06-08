Dr Jitendra launches book ‘Aarohan’ on journey of Income Tax Department over decades

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the number of taxpayers in the country has substantially increased in last 8 years and the earlier atmosphere of "tax terror" gradually weaned away after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014.

Speaking after launching 'Aarohan', a Coffee Table Book and e-book on the progressive contribution of the Income Tax Department over the decades in New Delhi today, the union minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, economic behaviour of the people of the country has changed. The programme was organised to mark 75th year of India's independence and "Amrit Mahotsav".

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that today the number of people who are willing to pay income tax is increasing and the credit for this should go to PM Modi who took several path-breaking, courageous and confident decisions like introduction of GST in recent years.

The Minister opined that for the overall and inclusive growth of the country, its economy has to develop rather than regulating it. He said that before 2014, the country, for a long time, witnessed a nightmare of struggle in making decisions for the people of the country but all that has changed today.

The Union Minister said that there was a time when only four crore people were paying income tax in the country of 130+ crore people but expressed hope that by India's 100th year of independence in 2047, there will be only four crore people left not paying income tax.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India's is an evolving society but no society can evolve in isolation and that is why it is important to take people along in every decision for their larger benefit. He said that it is the credibility of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi which instill confidence in 135 crore people of the country.

The Coffee Table Book traces the journey of the Income Tax Department over the last seven decades. It also devotes one chapter exclusively to IRS officers.

Earlier, Chairperson CBDT Sangeeta Singh welcomed Dr Jitendra Singh and gave a resume of the working of the department.

(With Inputs from PIB)