EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton tells Hungary to suspend discriminatory fuel prices - EU document

"I am also asking you to suspend the application of the measures until their compliance with EU law has been ensured," he wrote. Breton said the European Commission reserves the right to launch urgent infringement proceedings which can ultimately lead to court action against Hungary and possible fines.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:13 IST
EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Wednesday told Hungary to suspend discriminatory fuel pricing targeting vehicles with foreign licence plates or risk infringement proceedings, according to a European Commission letter seen by Reuters. Earlier this year, Hungary said trucks weighing over 7.5 tonnes and trucks with foreign licence plates weighing over 3.5 tonnes would not be eligible for subsidised fuel at 480 forints ($1.31) per litre but would have to pay market prices.

"I am asking you to provide us with your reply with regard to the justification and the validity period of those measures, which might constitute violations of EU law," the European Commission's industry chief Breton said in a letter to Hungary's technology minister. "I am also asking you to suspend the application of the measures until their compliance with EU law has been ensured," he wrote.

Breton said the European Commission reserves the right to launch urgent infringement proceedings which can ultimately lead to court action against Hungary and possible fines. ($1 = 367.1000 forints)

