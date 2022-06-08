Left Menu

Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi

Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi starting Thursday due to the depletion of water level at the Wazirabad pond following reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday.Operations have been affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:36 IST
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi starting Thursday due to the depletion of water level at the Wazirabad pond following reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday.

Operations have been affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Water supply will be affected from Thursday morning till the pond level improves to normal, it said.

The areas likely to be affected are civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas and south Delhi will also face a water shortage, it said.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla WTPs have a capacity of 90 MGD, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

The plants supply drinking water to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas. Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.

Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) -- and the Yamuna (65 MGD).

CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city. PTI GVS TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022