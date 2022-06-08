EU lawmakers support effective ban for new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of an effective EU ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, as part of a broad package of measures to combat climate change.

Lawmakers backed a proposal, made by the European Commission last year, to impose a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035, which would end sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The law is not yet final. Wednesday's vote confirms the Parliament's position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final law.

