EU lawmakers support effective ban for new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:43 IST
European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of an effective EU ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, as part of a broad package of measures to combat climate change.

Lawmakers backed a proposal, made by the European Commission last year, to impose a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035, which would end sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The law is not yet final. Wednesday's vote confirms the Parliament's position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final law.

