Russian forces control most of Sievierodonetsk, are shelling twin city -official
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 22:57 IST
Russian forces control most of the strategic Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and are heavily shelling the twin city of Lysychansk, causing major damage, the governor of Luhansk region said on Wednesday.
In an online post, Serhiy Gaidai also said there was no chance of Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk region being encircled.
Russian forces temporarily control 90% of the region, he added.
