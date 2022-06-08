Left Menu

Ayurveda centres come up in 35 cantonment hospitals and 12 military healthcare facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday said Ayurveda centres were set up at 35 cantonment hospitals and 12 military healthcare facilities across the country.

In April, the Defence Ministry signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) for starting the Ayurveda centres.

''In order to extend the benefits of Ayurveda to residents of cantonments, including families of armed forces personnel and civilians, Ayurveda centres in 35 out of 37 Cantonment Board Hospitals and 12 military hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services have been made operational,'' the ministry said. ''This initiative would further popularise the traditional Indian Ayurveda system of medicines to a larger community,'' it said.

