Traffic inspector assaulted over issuing challan in Delhi; six arrested

Six people, including two women, were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic inspector over issuing challan in south Delhi's CR Park, a video of which went viral on social media, police said. According to police, three people, including two women, were triple riding on a two-wheeler with defective number plate and without helmets when they were stopped by a head constable. The trio was also coming from the wrong side, they said.

While the head constable issued a challan, the trio started an argument with him, a senior police officer said. An inspector, who was near the spot, intervened following which the trio assaulted him, he said.

The accused then called three others to the spot and obstructed the traffic, police said.

In the viral video of the incident, three people are seen thrashing the inspector while two traffic police personnel are trying to rescue him.

In another video, one of the women alleged that the inspector first slapped her. However, police have refuted the allegations and said the matter escalated over issuing fine.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “On Wednesday around 10.30 am, traffic staff was on vehicle checking duty. During checking, Mohit (21), along with his two sisters, was coming on a motorcycle. “The traffic personnel stopped the bike and asked to show the documents. All three resisted and manhandled them. Mohit called two other persons Manoj Kumar (37) and Amit Shukla (19) at the spot, who also obstructed the traffic staff to pursue their duty.” Later, Kamaljeet, Mohit's father, also came at the spot and obstructed the officials, police said, adding a medical examination of injured traffic inspector Rajender Parsad was conducted in a hospital. Thereafter, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Tigri police station against the accused persons on the complaint of Parsad, the DCP said. Four men and two women have been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway, police said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, in a tweet, said that the statement of injured inspector has been taken and legal action is initiated.

“Citizens’ Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals to everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others' safety,” it said.

