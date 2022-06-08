Left Menu

Tehran presented new proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal - Iran's state tv

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:50 IST
Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran has presented a new proposal to the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's state TV reported on Wednesday.

Since Washington withdrew from that deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions against Iran, Tehran has breached many of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities including enrichment.

