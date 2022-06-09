Left Menu

LG inaugurates State Data Centre in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:40 IST
LG inaugurates State Data Centre in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the State Data Centre at the Civil Secretariat here and said that the future-ready central facility will ensure efficiency, agility, optimisation, control and security for e-governance and other citizen-centric applications.

He said that the aim under Digital India mission in Jammu and Kashmir is to make services faceless, paperless and cashless.

''This flagship programme is enabling technology empowered citizen-centric services, bringing government closer to the citizens and promoting citizen engagement,'' Sinha said.

''Pertinently, this new future-ready facility with fully integrated cloud foundation offers combined computing, storage and networking as well as life cycle automation to the Jammu and Kashmir government,'' he added.

The data centre is modernised and managed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), one of the premier research and development organisations of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Information Technology Department.

The State Data Centre, co-terminus with the Jammu and Kashmir State Wide Area Network, will act as an information technology hub for all government-owned services for the entire public to achieve digital Jammu and Kashmir through transparent e-governance, Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global
4
SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022