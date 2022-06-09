U.S. says convicted R&B singer R. Kelly deserves more than 25 years in prison
U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday the multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly should spend more than 25 years in prison following his sex trafficking conviction. Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29. Prosecutors made the sentencing recommendation in a filing in Brooklyn federal court.
Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-06-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 05:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
