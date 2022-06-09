Safety nets placed at Malpe beach

The Malpe beach development committee in Udupi district has put up safety nets across an important stretch of the beach in view of the increasing number of cases of drowning of tourists there in the recent past.

The nets are placed to prevent tourists from venturing into the sea in the dangerous spots.

The six-feet high nets have been installed up to one km stretch on the main area of the beach. Red flags have also been put up to caution tourists of the impending danger.

The committee sources said that those who cross the net and step into the water will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. A public address system is also in place to warn the tourists. Yellow flags have been placed at some places indicating that these are safe places for the tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)