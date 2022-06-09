Left Menu

Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 11:54 IST
Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering case
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Thursday extended by four days the ED custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel extended Jain's custody till June 13 on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application that sought his further custody.

The ED had arrested Jain in an alleged money laundering case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

