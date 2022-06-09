Spain will defend its interests after Algeria cancels treaty

The Spanish government will "firmly defend" its national interests in the light of Algeria's decision to cancel a 20-year-old treaty of friendship and cooperation, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters on Thursday.

"We are analyzing the reach and the national and European consequences of that measure in a serene, constructive way, but also with firmness in the defense of Spain and the interests of Spaniards and Spanish companies," Albares told reporters.

He said Spain was monitoring gas flows from Algeria, its biggest supplier, and these are at present unaffected by the diplomatic spat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)