Man beaten to dead during theft attempt in Mumbai, four held

Four contractual civic employees were arrested for allegedly beating a 28-year-old man to death during a theft attempt in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Amar Nagar pipeline locality of the suburb in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.The victim, Rafique Sheikh, allegedly entered the premises where the accused lived to steal a mobile phone, when one of the accused caught him, he said.The four accused then proceeded to beat the victim with bamboo sticks, killing him on the spot.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:47 IST
Four contractual civic employees were arrested for allegedly beating a 28-year-old man to death during a theft attempt in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Amar Nagar pipeline locality of the suburb in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

The victim, Rafique Sheikh, allegedly entered the premises where the accused lived to steal a mobile phone, when one of the accused caught him, he said.

The four accused then proceeded to beat the victim with bamboo sticks, killing him on the spot. Someone in the locality alerted the police, the official said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against Sunil Kumar Saha, Kapil Sharma, Santosh Kumar Sahani and Foolo Sahani, all contractual workers with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he added.

