Turkey's Erdogan calls on Greece not to arm non-military islands

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:56 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Greece should stop arming the islands with non-military status and should abide by international agreements, in comments which could fuel a resurgence in long-running tensions between the Aegean Sea neighbors.

In a speech made as he observed Turkish military exercises on the coast of western Turkey, Erdogan said Greece should "avoid dreams, acts and statements that will result in regret".

