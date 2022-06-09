Turkey's Erdogan calls on Greece not to arm non-military islands

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Greece should stop arming the islands with non-military status and should abide by international agreements, in comments which could fuel a resurgence in long-running tensions between the Aegean Sea neighbors.

In a speech made as he observed Turkish military exercises on the coast of western Turkey, Erdogan said Greece should "avoid dreams, acts and statements that will result in regret".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)