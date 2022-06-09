Turkey's Erdogan calls on Greece not to arm non-military islands
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Greece should stop arming the islands with non-military status and should abide by international agreements, in comments which could fuel a resurgence in long-running tensions between the Aegean Sea neighbors.
In a speech made as he observed Turkish military exercises on the coast of western Turkey, Erdogan said Greece should "avoid dreams, acts and statements that will result in regret".
