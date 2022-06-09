Left Menu

Mother, two minor daughters thrashed in Rohini., one girl dies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:31 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A six-year-old girl died while her mother and younger sister sustained severe injuries after they were allegedly beaten up in the Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

Injured woman Sheetal (24) along with her two daughters aged six and three lived in Prem Nagar locality of Rohini, they said.

To ascertain the sequence of events and identities of the accused, the statement of the mother is yet to be taken, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that on Wednesday, information was received at Prem Nagar police station wherein the caller informed that his sister and his two nieces were at a house where someone had beaten them and he has shifted them to Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

When police reached the hospital, they found Sheetal and her daughters admitted to the hospital, the officer said.

A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and after the subsequent death of a six-year-old girl, section 302 (murder) was added to the matter.

''We are conducting raids to nab the suspect and further investigation is in progress. We are waiting to record the statement of the mother,'' he added.

