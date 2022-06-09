Left Menu

In northwest Delhi govt hospitals, newborn girl child to get bank account, Aadhaar card

From Friday, parents of baby girl in northwest districts state-run hospitals will walk out with her birth certificate, Aadhaar card and a bank account.The administration will also gift parents a souvenir, which will have the childs footprints and a photo.District Magistrate Cheshta Yadav said the intention of the initiative, Nanhi Pari, is to provide a one-stop solution to parents, thus eliminating their need to visit various offices for obtaining documents.A lot of parents run around to get Aadhaar and birth certificate of their baby girl.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:52 IST
In northwest Delhi govt hospitals, newborn girl child to get bank account, Aadhaar card
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From Friday, parents of baby girl in northwest district's state-run hospitals will walk out with her birth certificate, Aadhaar card and a bank account.

The administration will also gift parents a souvenir, which will have the child's footprints and a photo.

District Magistrate Cheshta Yadav said the intention of the initiative, 'Nanhi Pari', is to provide a one-stop solution to parents, thus eliminating their need to visit various offices for obtaining documents.

''A lot of parents run around to get Aadhaar and birth certificate of their baby girl. We wanted to decentralise our document-making machinery so that they don't face any issues,'' Yadav told PTI.

The officer said she discussed the idea with the Aadhaar officials and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and they readily came on board.

While the initiative will kick off at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Friday, three other hospitals in the district -- Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital -- will launch the scheme next week.

Among the four hospitals, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital sees the highest number of births in a day, ranging from 50 to 65.

Yadav said that in the absence of birth certificate and Aadhaar card, banks were not enrolling beneficiaries under the Centre's 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana' and the Delhi government's 'Laadli' scheme.

''We have set up a 'Nanhi Pari' helpdesk near the gynaecology ward of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The help desk will have officials from the MCD, bank and Aadhaar units to ensure that the parents of girl children have these documents before they are discharged,'' she said.

Yadav also hoped that the initiative will promote institutional deliveries. ''In case the discharge is done early, parents can come to the hospital to get the documentation done since their records will be saved,'' she added.

Talking about the initiative, another officer said that ''societal depression'' regarding the birth of a girl is still prevalent and the administration wanted to convey to the parents that it is an occasion to be celebrated.

''Also, hospitals are far from district offices where the documentation is done. We didn't want the parents to wander around,'' the officer added.

Yadav said that if the initiative is successful, the administration might expand its ambit to involve baby boys too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022