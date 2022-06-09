Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in West Bengal in Paschim Bhanganmari blast case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:45 IST
NIA conducts searches in West Bengal in Paschim Bhanganmari blast case
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in West Bengal in connection with a case of bomb blast at a residential premises in Purba Medinipur.

The searches were carried out in Khejuri and Talpati police station areas in the district Purba Medinipur, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to the bomb blast in a residential house in which one person was killed while another injured.

The bomb had exploded while being manufactured in the house of Kankan Karan in West Bengal's Paschim Bhanganmari village of Purba Medinipur district on January 3, 2022, the NIA spokesperson said.

Karan, who is also an accused in the case, was severely injured while his associate Anup Das succumbed to his injuries, according to the NIA.

The NIA took over the case on January 25.

During the searches, digital devices including mobile phone, one country-made pistol, explosives, Rs 2,60,000 cash and incriminating materials have been seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022