NIA conducts searches in West Bengal in Paschim Bhanganmari blast case

The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in West Bengal in connection with a case of bomb blast at a residential premises in Purba Medinipur.

The searches were carried out in Khejuri and Talpati police station areas in the district Purba Medinipur, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to the bomb blast in a residential house in which one person was killed while another injured.

The bomb had exploded while being manufactured in the house of Kankan Karan in West Bengal's Paschim Bhanganmari village of Purba Medinipur district on January 3, 2022, the NIA spokesperson said.

Karan, who is also an accused in the case, was severely injured while his associate Anup Das succumbed to his injuries, according to the NIA.

The NIA took over the case on January 25.

During the searches, digital devices including mobile phone, one country-made pistol, explosives, Rs 2,60,000 cash and incriminating materials have been seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)