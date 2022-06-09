NIA raids 9 places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in Mayiladuthurai ICAMA Sadiq case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at nine locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the Mayiladuthurai ICAMA Sadiq case. The agency carried out searches in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and in the Karaikal district of Puducherry.

The NIA claimed to have seized 16 digital devices, six blunt weapons and metal rods, two nunchakus and several incriminating documents as well as handwritten notes during searches. The case relates to accused person Md Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sadiq, a resident of Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, who along with four other accused persons, had hatched a conspiracy for threatening the general public and police officials and had also attempted to murder the police personnel during vehicle checking on February 21 this year.

"The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for the secession of a part of India and had intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like "Khilafah Party of India", "Khilafah Front of India", "Intellectual Students of India (ISI)" and associating themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations' ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda," the NIA said in a statement. The case was initially registered on February 21 at Mayiladuthurai police station and re-registered by the NIA on April 30. (ANI)

