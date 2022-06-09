Left Menu

Couple found hanging in their homes, suicides suspected

After learning about her death, the man allegedly hanged himself in his apartment, senior inspector Bharat Jadhav of Vimantal police station said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-06-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 23:28 IST
A woman and a man, both CISF constables and reportedly in a relationship, were found hanging at their respective houses in Lohegaon area here, giving rise to suspicion that they died by suicide, city police said on Thursday.

Both were 30 years old and posted as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constables at the Pune International Airport.

''The woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her flat around 10 am on June 6. After learning about her death, the man allegedly hanged himself in his apartment,'' senior inspector Bharat Jadhav of Vimantal police station.

No suicide notes were found in both the spots, he said. The woman was married and hailed from Guwahati, while the man was unmarried. Police are conducting further probe.

