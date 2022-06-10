Jharkhand rape cases: Family tries to burn victim alive; accused set afire

Two incidents involving rape and setting ablaze of persons have been reported from separate places of Jharkhand, police officials said on Thursday.

In the first case, two youths accused of raping a girl have been beaten up and set on fire by a mob in Gumla district, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured. In the second incident, a woman’s family members allegedly sprinkled kerosene on her and set her on fire in Giridih district shortly after she was raped by a villager. She is now under treatment in a hospital.

The incident in Gumla district took place in a village in Sadar Police Station area on Wednesday night.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Gumla Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Chandra Lal said.

He said the family members of the youths lodged FIR naming five accused and against 10 unknown people.

“No one has been arrested so far. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

The incident occurred when the girl, her mother and aunt were at a bus stop waiting for a bus to go to their village on Wednesday.

“The accused were on a bike and they offered a lift to her. Since the girl’s family knew the men, they allowed her to go with them,” Lal told PTI.

The youths allegedly then took her to a jungle and raped her, according to the statement of the girl.

“When the girl’s family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they got hold of the accused from a neighbouring village, of which the two were residents. The mob then brought them to the survivor's village, thrashed them and set them on fire,'' Lal said.

One of the accused succumbed in the hospital while the condition of the other is critical. The motorbike used in the crime was also set ablaze.

The girl's family lodged an FIR with Sadar police station, and the survivor will be sent for medical examination, the officer said.

A police team has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

In the other incident in Giridih district, a woman was admitted to a hospital with serious burn injuries after her family members allegedly tried to burn her alive on Wednesday night after she was raped by a fellow villager.

While being raped outside the house, she cried for help and her family members rushed in. However, instead of helping her, they allegedly sprinkled kerosene on her and set her on fire, police said.

Other people in the village under Bengabad police station saved her.

While one person was arrested on the charge of raping the woman, her family members are absconding.

