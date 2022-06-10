Left Menu

Multiple victims in shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, sheriff's office says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 01:48 IST
Multiple victims in shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, sheriff's office says
  • Country:
  • United States

There were multiple victims in a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday, the sheriff's office said, adding the suspect in the incident was no longer a threat.

The suspected shooter had opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland on Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people, an NBC affiliate reported.

Also Read: U.S. secures forfeiture of Maryland property of former Gambian president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global
4
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022