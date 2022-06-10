Multiple victims in shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, sheriff's office says
There were multiple victims in a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday, the sheriff's office said, adding the suspect in the incident was no longer a threat.
The suspected shooter had opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland on Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people, an NBC affiliate reported.
