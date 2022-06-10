U.S.-hosted summit eyes plan to mitigate impact of migration - draft

Leaders attending the Summit of the Americas are poised to issue a declaration pledging measures to curb illegal migration and help countries hosting large number of migrants to cope with them, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The document, which was dated earlier this week, included commitments to work on convening banks to review their financial instruments for migrant hosting countries as well as improving the access of migrants to public and private services.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

