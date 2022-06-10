Left Menu

ITBP recovers body of driver who fell into river in Sikkim while clicking photos

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recovered a body of a local driver in North Sikkim who fell down to the river bed from Rit Chu Bridge while clicking pictures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 08:38 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recovered a body of a local driver in North Sikkim who fell down to the river bed from Rit Chu Bridge while clicking pictures. The 11th Battalion of the ITBP team recovered the body on Thursday.

Along with the driver, a tourist also fell into the river. "The driver and a tourist accidentally fell down from the Rit Chu Bridge near Naga village when they were clicking pictures at the edge of the bridge when they lost balance and fell down to the river bed," said the ITBP.

The search for the missing tourist is on, said the paramilitary force, adding "The tourist belonged to Patna, Bihar and he was on a holiday trip with his wife, son and daughter." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

