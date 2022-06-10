Left Menu

UP: 4 get life imprisonment in gang rape case

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 10-06-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 12:15 IST
UP: 4 get life imprisonment in gang rape case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here has sentenced four convicts in a gang-rape case to rigorous life imprisonment and also imposed a fine on them. The court of District Additional Sessions Judge, while hearing the case on Thursday, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts.

The fine amount is to be given to the victim.

According to the prosecution, Ashok Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Rajis Ram Verma raped a minor girl in the fields on January 30, 2017.

Public prosecutors Devesh Chandra Tripathi and Ashok Kumar Tripathi appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

