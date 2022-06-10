Left Menu

Woman, child injured in incident at school in Germany

A woman and a child were wounded in an unspecified incident at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said.Police said they were still looking for the suspected perpetrator after the incident in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, news agency dpa reported. They were using a helicopter in the search.It was not immediately clear whether the victims were wounded in or outside the school.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-06-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

It was not immediately clear whether the victims were wounded in or outside the school. Schools in the region are currently on vacation but some children are being looked after at the facility during the holiday.

German newspaper Bild reported that the attacker was a man armed with a knife. Police said there was no immediate information on a motive.(AP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

