Police seek list of ovum donors in Erode

The police said on Friday they have sought from two infertility cure hospitals in the district a detailed list of ovum (egg) donors with aadhaar numbers and residential addresses, after a minor girl was forced to donate her eggs.

Based on a complaint from relatives of the girl who was forced to donate eggs eight times by her mother, the latter's paramour, a woman broker and an auto-driver, police said they arrested the four and registered a case against the two popular infertility cure hospitals.

All the four were remanded and lodged in the Central prison. A six-member medical team from Chennai visited Erode, inspected the two hospitals, collected data and also enquired with the 16-year-old girl.

Erode District Additional Superintendent of Police Kanageswari is the investigation officer in the case.

The police said they have been collecting details and sent memos to the hospitals to provide the name and address of the donors of eggs with Aadhaar number details. The police said after getting the list, they would interrogate donors at their residence. According to the police, the matter came to light after the girl escaped from the trio (mother, her paramour and the broker) and narrated the ordeal to her relatives in Salem. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police. PTI COR KH NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)