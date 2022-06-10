Left Menu

Efforts on to restore peace in Bhaderwah, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said efforts are on defuse tension in Bhaderwah town, rocked by protests over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and expressed confidence that the situation will return back to normal soon.Tension mounted in Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar over the controversial remarks against the Prophet by two now-suspended BJP leaders, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and snap internet services there.Singh said people should behave responsibly and maintain communal harmony.We are holding talks with them people.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:27 IST
Efforts on to restore peace in Bhaderwah, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said efforts are on defusing tension in Bhaderwah town, rocked by protests over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and expressed confidence that the situation will return back to normal soon.

Tension mounted in Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar over the controversial remarks against the Prophet by two now-suspended BJP leaders, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and snap internet services there.

Singh said people should behave responsibly and maintain communal harmony.

''We are holding talks with them (people). Additional director general of police (ADGP) and the divisional commissioner have been sent to that area. They are both in Bhaderwah. The situation is being watched. We will soon bring it to normalcy," the J-K Police chief told reporters during a visit to Kathua to review arrangements with regard to the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He said curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and appealed to people to not get misled by provocation.

"People should behave responsibly. If someone does anything wrong, action is taken against that person. It is not wise to come on roads at the instigation of someone and do acts which cause damage to communal harmony,'' Singh said.

"Expression of resentment on being instigated is alright to a level but no such step should be taken wherein police have to use force and take stringent action," the DGP said.

He said some people do not behave responsibly and do acts that disturb law and order.

''They speak very wrong. They should not speak like that. If someone hurts people's feelings, there are aberrations,'' Singh said.

"Curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah to stop such an activity," he added.

Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Bhaderwah town. Some people, violating restrictions, came out on the streets and threw stones at security forces while raising slogans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022