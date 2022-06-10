Left Menu

Telangana Governor holds ‘Mahila Darbar’

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday held a Mahila Darbar at the Raj Bhavan here as a part of Praja Darbar to hear the unheard voices of women. The women expressed their grievances at the darbar, and the Governor instructed the officials to redress them soon.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:18 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday held a 'Mahila Darbar' at the Raj Bhavan here as a part of ''Praja Darbar'' to hear the unheard voices of women. The Governor, in a series of tweets, said an overwhelming response (for the 'Mahila Darbar' ) by way of requests from women from all walks of life, was received. The women expressed their grievances at the darbar, and the Governor instructed the officials to redress them soon. She tweeted: “Held #MahilaDarbar at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad to hear the unheard voices. From different walks of life women represented their grievances, instructed officials to study them indepth for necessary redressal soon & later follow up report on action taken & feedback of women”.

