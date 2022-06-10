Left Menu

Ministry, Bihar Government and FICCI hold Conference for promotion Civil Aviation Sector

A presentation on Industry perspective was done by Capt. Dhruv Rebbapragada, Regional Director, Safety, and member management board of Airbus India & South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:22 IST
Ministry, Bihar Government and FICCI hold Conference for promotion Civil Aviation Sector
Civil Aviation is a key infrastructure sector that facilitates the growth of the business, and seamless flow of investment, trade, and tourism, with significant multiplier effects across the economy. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India in collaboration with Government of Bihar and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry organised a Conference for promotion Civil Aviation Sector in the state of Bihar. The conference brought together experts from Indian Aviation Sector for strengthening the state's opportunities in Airports infrastructure, Heli services, agro-business, and tourist destinations, increase regional connectivity, attract investment, and identify business.

The conference was moderated by Smt. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation. Presentations on the promotion of Civil Aviation in the state of Bihar was done by Dr S Sidharth, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Bihar and Shri Sandeep Pondrik, Principal Secretary, Government of Bihar. Shri Prashant Ranjan, Director, Ministry of Tourism, Shri Manoj Mehta, Director, FICCI, Palka Sahni, Resident Commissioner, Government of Bihar and Shri Ajay Yadav, Private Secretary to Minister of Civil Aviation were also present in the meeting.

A presentation on Industry perspective was done by Capt. Dhruv Rebbapragada, Regional Director, Safety, and member management board of Airbus India & South Asia.

Civil Aviation is a key infrastructure sector that facilitates the growth of the business, and seamless flow of investment, trade, and tourism, with significant multiplier effects across the economy. Over a third of world trade by value is delivered by air and about half of international tourism is facilitated by air links.

Bihar is one of the progressive states in India and it has immense growth potential. In recent years states civil aviation sector has seen exponential growth in terms of air passengers, Airport Infrastructure etc and holds the key to link the state to the other states of the country while it also taking ahead state's Tourism, trade, and commerce with the rest of the world. The state has benefited immensely through regular commercial operation of air services from Darbhanga airport since 2020. Darbhanga airport has direct flight connectivity with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bangalore while Patna is now connected to Amritsar, Varanasi, and Prayagraj under UDAN-2.0 scheme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022