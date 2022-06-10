Left Menu

Punjab police seize 2 kg heroin; three arrested

PTI | Moga | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:29 IST
Punjab police seize 2 kg heroin; three arrested
The Punjab Police on Friday arrested three suspected drug smugglers here and seized two kilogram heroin from them.

They were identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Kala, and Sukhchain Singh, alias Sonu, both residents of Daulewala, and Satnam Singh, alias Sonu, of Kapurthala.

The police have also seized a car from the accused, they said.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said the arrests were made following a tip-off.

The accused were travelling in a car which was stopped at a checkpoint in Baghapurana town, the police said.

Further investigations are on and more seizures and arrests are expected to be made soon, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

