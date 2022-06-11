Left Menu

Man held for getting 'adopted' boy circumcised, police say no valid docs for adoption

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-06-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 01:10 IST
Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly getting a nine-year-old boy circumcised as per the Muslim tradition.

Though accused Umar Mohammad claimed to have adopted the child, he could not produce valid documents of the adoption, police said.

Mohammad, a native of Agouta village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, said he had adopted the boy on June 7 from his foster parents Mithilesh and Soni. The couple had been looking after the boy after the death of his mother Anshu, a native of Bihar, when he was a toddler.

A day later, a video with a message regarding the incident went viral after which the police lodged an FIR against Mohammad and four others.

During interrogation, Mithilesh and Soni told the police that they had handed over the boy to Mohammad after notarising the adoption procedure.

The officer said the police are investigating the case from various angles, including the possibility of conversion and human trafficking.

The four accomplices of Mohammad will be nabbed soon, he said.

