Punjab Police seizes 2kg heroin, 3 arrested in Moga

Punjab Police on Friday seized 2 Kg heroin and arrested three drug peddlers, informed the officials on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-06-2022 05:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 05:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Police on Friday seized 2 Kg heroin and arrested three drug peddlers, informed the officials on Friday. The arrests were made under the Tharaj Police Station Baghapurana in Moga.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaswant Singh alias Kala and Sukhchain Singh alias Sonu, both residents of Daulewala and Satnam Singh alias Sonu of village Laatianwala in Kapurthala. Accused Jaswant and Sukhchain have already been facing criminal cases. The Police have also recovered a white colour car from the accused persons.

"Under an ongoing special drive against drugs, CIA Staff of Moga had received a tip-off that the trio accused persons are travelling with a high quantity of heroin from Bhagta Bhai Ka to Baghapurana. The police teams immediately laid a Naka and recovered 2kg heroin from the accused," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana. The SSP further said that investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests are expected to be made soon.

The police registered an FIR and a case had been registered under sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Baghapurana. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

