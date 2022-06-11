Left Menu

Britain says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of Sievierodonetsk

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 11:28 IST
Britain says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of Sievierodonetsk
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian forces around Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk had not made advances into the south of the city as of Friday, Britain's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"Intense street-to-street fighting is ongoing and both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022