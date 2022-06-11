Britain says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of Sievierodonetsk
Updated: 11-06-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 11:28 IST
Russian forces around Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk had not made advances into the south of the city as of Friday, Britain's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
"Intense street-to-street fighting is ongoing and both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.
