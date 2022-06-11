Left Menu

Ukraine reports deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol

The mayor of Mariupol - reduced to ruins by the siege – said there was on outbreak of cholera in the city as sanitation systems were broken and corpses were rotting in the streets. Russia has denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-06-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 12:24 IST
Ukraine reports deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Saturday that it has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, the southeastern port that was besieged for weeks before Russian forces captured it in mid-May. In total, the office said that at least 287 children have died since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24th. More than 492 have been wounded.

"During the recording of criminal offences, it has become known that 24 more children died in Mariupol, Donetsk region, as a result of the indiscriminate shelling by the Russian military," the office said on the Telegram messaging app. "These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. The mayor of Mariupol - reduced to ruins by the siege – said there was on outbreak of cholera in the city as sanitation systems were broken and corpses were rotting in the streets.

Russia has denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies say Ukraine was invaded without provocation. Early in June, the United Nations said that more than 250 children have been killed since the war began and five million remain at risk of violence and abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022