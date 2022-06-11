Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex in Thane

Thirty-six electricity meters in a police residential complex near Thane Jail were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday morning, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The blaze was put out immediately but 36 electricity meters were completely destroyed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)