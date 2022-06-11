Left Menu

Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-six electricity meters in a police residential complex near Thane Jail were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday morning, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The blaze was put out immediately but 36 electricity meters were completely destroyed, he added.

