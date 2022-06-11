Maha: Over 100 booked for unlawful assembly following protests in Aurangabad
An offence has been registered under section 149 unlawful assembly and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act against the protestors, an official from Begumpura police station said.A protest was staged by members of the Muslim community near the Divisional Commissioners office in the Delhi gate area of Aurangabad on Friday.
- Country:
- India
An offence has been registered against over 100 demonstrators who staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Aurangabad demanding action against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal over their alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed, police said on Saturday. An offence has been registered under section 149 (unlawful assembly) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act against the protestors, an official from Begumpura police station said.
A protest was staged by members of the Muslim community near the Divisional Commissioner's office in the Delhi gate area of Aurangabad on Friday. The police had to make efforts to bring the situation under control, the official said.
According to the police, while an agitation of the AIMIM was being held near the divisional commissioner's office, at least 50 to 60 men came on motorcycles and some reached on foot at the site gathering a mob of over 100 and created a riot-like situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress condemns BJP president Bandi Sanjay's remarks against Muslims
BJP's Nupur Sharma receives death threats
BJP's Nupur Sharma gets rape, death threats following 'fact checkers' tweet
Mumbai: BJP's Nupur Sharma booked for 'objectionable' remarks on Prophet Muhammad
BJP govt protecting people spreading hatred against Muslims: Jamiat Ulama