Teenager detained for raping 9-year-old

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-06-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 14:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in this district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in an area under the New Mandi police station limits, they said.

The minor was sleeping at her house on Friday night when the boy entered there and allegedly raped her, police said.

The teenager was apprehended on Saturday after a complaint was lodged against him by the girl's family members.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

