Left Menu

Fake medical certificate racket busted in Karnataka, three held

It has been gathered that medical certificates were issued immediately if Aadhaar card of the concerned was sent to the health centre through WhatsApp with the help of brokers.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:21 IST
Fake medical certificate racket busted in Karnataka, three held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a fake medical certificate racket operating in the city and arrested three persons including additional chief medical superintendent.

The arrests were made during a raid by sleuths of CBI at the railway health centre near the Mangaluru central railway station on Friday. CBI sources said the racket has been active since a year and the doctor has provided more than 1,500 fake medical certificates to people belonging to southern railways, south western railways and Konkan railways.

The arrested persons were identified as additional chief medical superintendent Dr Shivashankera Murthi, pharmacist V A Vijayan and broker Ibrahim, the sources said.

More than 1,500 pages of records have also been seized from the office of the health centre. It has been gathered that medical certificates were issued immediately if Aadhaar card of the concerned was sent to the health centre through WhatsApp with the help of brokers. A sum of Rs 525 was reportedly charged through online mode for each certificate.

Medical fitness certificate has to be mandatorily provided to the railway department every year by the platform personnel, cooks on trains, porters and vendors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022