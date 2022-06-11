Left Menu

Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:48 IST
Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the deadly violence that rocked Ranchi, a senior official said.

A two-member committee, comprising senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Latkar, was formed to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 people injured, the official told PTI.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government in a week, he said.

Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to probe the incident.

''Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence,'' he said.

Violent protests broke out in the state capital on Friday over the inflammatory comments made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022