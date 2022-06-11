Prophet comments row: Maha police register cases over protests held without permission
Police in Maharashtra on Saturday registered several cases over protests organized without permission against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in various parts of the state, officials said.
Members of the Muslim community took to the streets in various cities on Friday against Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
In neighbouring Panvel, around 3,000 persons took part in a demonstration.
Though the demonstration was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, Navi Mumbai police registered an FIR against the organizers under the Maharashtra Police Act as no police permission had been taken, said a local official.
Similar FIRs were also registered at Ganesh Peth police station in Nagpur city, City Chowk police station in Aurangabad city and at Shahada in Nandurbar district. Cases were also registered in Ahmednagar, Jalna and Solapur cities, police officials said.
